Jury selection begins in suspended Clayton Co. Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Victor Hill, the embattled and now suspended Clayton County sheriff, is facing federal civil rights violation charges. Hill is accused of punishing multiple inmates by using a restraint chair and leaving them strapped down for hours.

Federal prosecutors said this caused physical and unnecessary pain for the victims.

Wednesday, jury selection began in U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross’s courtroom, where potential jurors were asked questions about any bias, and conflicts, and were subsequently weeded out.

Hill has garnered support on social media, with a supporter/social media manager on his Facebook page saying quote:

“A big thank you to the community for always having the sheriff’s back! Today begins the process of telling the other side of the story (that has yet to be told) which will exonerate and return the sheriff back to the people to watch their backs again.”

Last year, a three-person panel decided to strip hill of his power as sheriff, until the case is resolved. Now, the time has come

Where his fate will be decided. Judge Ross said the trial could last as long as three weeks.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.