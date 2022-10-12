Parents welcome FDA approval of new COVID booster for kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Your kids can get the new updated COVID-19 booster shot. The FDA and Atlanta-based CDC cleared the way Wednesday for children as young as five to get boosted.

The agencies authorized Pfizer’s booster for kids 5 to 11 years old and rival Moderna for those as young as six, in hopes of bolstering protection against new, dominant versions of the virus.

“We’ve seen all of the data in the earlier trials and we understand now that we are following this model of the flu vaccine where we are modifying these vaccines to make certain that they match the current circulating variants,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan of Piedmont Health Care.

The new boosters are supposed to be administered at least two months after the initial two Covid-19 shots. Gina Gallois of Chamblee is vaccinated and was boosted this week. Her kids ages four and nine are both vaccinated as well.

“I do believe in a society we need to protect each other. You know, sometimes that means taking a teeny, tiny, little risk. Like I have a headache right now, but I’m going to be okay,” said Gina Gallois of Chamblee.

So far, only about 13 million people have gotten the updated booster. Dr. Morgan says the new shots are extremely important for keeping kids healthy, especially now that schools are back in session and the holidays are right around the corner.

Gallois said it was a challenge getting her kids vaccinated because both had fallen ill when school started. She said they tested negative for COVID, but she wanted to wait until they felt better before getting them vaccinated. And adding to the pressure, her daughter wasn’t a fan of the needle, but she’s glad her children are protected.

“It’s hard, you know sitting there like bear hugging your kids while a stranger, yeah, better that guy than me,” said Gallois.

Federal health officials ask that you get boosted before Halloween, both adults and kids, so you’re fully protected by Thanksgiving.

