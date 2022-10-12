Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) scores against Atlanta Braves catcher...
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) scores against Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the third inning in Game 1 of a National League Division Series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season)

LOCATION/TIME: Atlanta; Wednesday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (21-5, 3.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -134, Phillies +113; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Atlanta has a 55-26 record at home and a 101-61 record overall. The Braves have a 41-25 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Philadelphia is 87-75 overall and 40-41 on the road. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 21st meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have an 11-9 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 38 home runs while slugging .528. Matt Olson is 14-for-35 with a double, seven home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm ranks fifth on the Phillies with a .278 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 72 RBI. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .234 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

