Report reveals major mental health concerns among Georgia women and children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2022 Health of Women and Children Report has been released.

”This is from different national reports that are compiled by Americas Health Rankings,” said Dr. Ravi Johar with United HealthCare.

Research is broken down by state. Georgia’s breakdown shows what Dr. Ravi Johar describes as the shocking impact the last couple of years have had on the mental health of women and children.

So, Georgia has gone up almost five times the national average in severe mental distress of women of reproductive age,” said Dr. Johar, “We are talking about women who have more than 15 days a month where they feel like they are severely mentally distressed.

Mental health advocates from National Alliance for Mental Illness in Georgia, see the issues in the state, they have been fighting to improve the lives of people living with mental illness for years. Part of their work involves fighting the stigma around mental illness, so people ask for help when they need it, without shame and have access to the help they need.

“391,000 adults in Georgia did not receive the mental health care they needed and 45 percent of them say it is because of cost,” said Kim Jones with NAMI Georgia.

NAMI provides free resources for people with mental illnesses and their families, like support groups.

”If you just think within your family, within your friends, one out of four of us have experienced a mental health condition,” said Jones.

Experts say research can inspire change as well.

”It is a report designed to give information to the decision-makers, the policymakers, and to large groups that are trying to improve the health of people living in Georgia,” said Dr. Johar.

