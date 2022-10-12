Students, community mourn loss of Jefferson High School teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday was a somber day for students and staff at Jefferson High School.

Hundreds gathered at a funeral Wednesday to remember Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High school senior who was gunned down last week. The 18-year-old was shot and killed walking out of a Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall.

Michelle Williams said she knew DeWitt and is a regular at the high school football games.

“He was always smiling, always a happy kid,” said Williams.

She said the 18-year-old shined both on and off the field. ”He was good all the way. In academics and everything, he was awesome,” said Williams. The reality that Elijah DeWitt won’t be returning to the field or to campus is still settling in.

“If you had a problem he would try to help you,” said Williams. “So that’s why everyone is so torn up here in Jefferson because we don’t understand why.”

Elijah’s parents sat down with Atlanta News First last week. They told us they’ve already forgiven the two teens accused of shooting and killing their son, adding forgiveness is what their son would’ve wanted.

“You know we don’t know the kids. We don’t know their backgrounds. We don’t know their story. They’re forgiven from me,” said Elijah’s father Craig DeWitt.” He was the love of our lives, and we want people to see how amazing he is and will forever be,” said Elijah’s mother, Dawn DeWitt.

On Friday, Jefferson High school students reflected on the loss of a classmate while comforting those who knew the beloved high school senior.

“It’s a hard thing to deal with,” one student said to Atlanta News First ahead of Wednesday’s funeral. “I’m trying to be there for my friends.”

