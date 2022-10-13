Atlanta has 2nd highest rise in inflation of major U.S. cities

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta has the 2nd highest rise in inflation, according to a new study from Wallethub.

With the year-over-year inflation rate at 8.2% in September, WalletHub took a look at cities where inflation is rising the most.

They compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index. They discovered that Atlanta ha the highest Consumer Price Index change last month compared to two months before and 2nd highest change versus one year ago.

The only city higher than Atlanta is Phoenix, Arizona.

Miami and Tampa came in at No. 3 and 4 respectively followed by Baltimore, Maryland, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

Click here for complete list.

The Consumer Price Index is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.