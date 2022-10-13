Atlanta Police seek person of interest in Sept. 27 homicide

A person of interest in a killing at 200 Williams St Sept. 27.
A person of interest in a killing at 200 Williams St Sept. 27.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Sept. 27 homicide.

Two people were shot at 200 Williams St. NW Sept. 27 after an exchange of gunfire. They were rushed to Grady Hospital, where one man later died of his injuries. A security camera near the scene captured a man wearing black; he is a person of interest in the killing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information. Anyone with information can send a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

