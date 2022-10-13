Big debate weekend for Senate, governor | 2022 Georgia election news

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the latest headlines from Atlanta News First’s coverage of Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections.

Jill Biden joining Stacey Abrams on Friday | GOP plans Brian Kemp day of support

Abrams continues trailing Kemp in the polls.

Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate

The winner of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race could determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of power

Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms

Republicans and Democrats seem to support it but can’t agree how to use questions remain over how to use the seemingly huge revenues to come.

Brian Kemp opens 10-point lead over Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race a dead heat

The AJC poll conducted by the University of Georgia shows many undecideds among the state’s down-ballot races.

Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports

Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters’ foremost priority.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania.

Don’t have a Georgia ID? You can still register to vote

The deadline to register to vote in Georgia for the 2022 midterm election is Oct. 11.

Tuesday, October 11, is the last day to register to vote in November elections

Here are some other important dates to remember in this fall’s historic 2022 midterms.

Group of NYU law students visit Atlanta to educate Black voters before deadline

At a Sunday morning service at the Enon Church on Atlanta’s southwest side, a group of NYU School of Law students could be seen dropping in for a visit.

Georgia campaigns fail to meet digital requirements for the visually impaired: report

A new report shows many statewide campaigns aren’t meeting digital, legal requirements for visually impaired voters.

Raphael Warnock outraising Herschel Walker in Georgia U.S. Senate race

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is maintaining his cash lead in Georgia over Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Multimillion-dollar race: Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp release 3rd quarter fundraising reports

The reports come as the nation’s most watched governor’s race is entering its final weeks.

Herschel Walker sticks to abortion claim denial, pivots blame to Dems

The GOP Senate candidate remained defiant Thursday after successive reports alleging that he encouraged and paid for a woman’s 2009 abortion and later fathered a child with her.

Report: Mom of Walker’s child says he paid for her abortion

A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday.

Will Walker abortion payment allegations have an impact on Georgia Senate race?

Recent abortion payment allegations against Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker are making headlines, but will it impact how Georgians vote in November?

LGBTQ+ community making sure their voices are heard on Election Day

As the nation watches pivotal races during the November election, here in Georgia, the LGBTQ+ community is making sure their voices are heard.

Herschel Walker denies paying for girlfriend’s abortion, will sue Daily Beast

Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a report Monday.

Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams locked in rematch of 2018 governor’s race

Abrams and Kemp are again facing each other in the nation’s most-watched gubernatorial race.

Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker race could determine Senate’s balance of power

Republicans or Democrats could hold a majority in the Senate depending on this race’s outcome.

Geoff Duncan’s departure as lieutenant governor opens opportunity for Dems, GOP

Burt Jones and Charlie Bailey are running to replace Duncan, who is not running for re-election.

Metro Atlanta voters playing major role in congressional midterms

Georgia has 14 congressional districts, 10 of which include some portion of metro Atlanta.

Trump-defying Brad Raffensperger facing Democratic re-election challenge

Democrat Bee Nguyen hopes to unseat incumbent secretary of state who has a national profile

Attorney General Chris Carr facing Democrat state senator in re-election battle

Carr is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat state Sen. Jen Jordan.

‘Your white fragility is showing’ | Crime-themed billboards dot Atlanta ahead of midterms

Metro commuters are seeing a new series of conservative billboards parodying progressive beliefs.

Mark Butler’s labor commissioner departure draws 2 ex-legislators

William Boddie and Bruce Thompson are running to become Georgia’s new labor commissioner.

Kemp’s insurance appointee facing challenge from 2018 Democratic hopeful

Gen. John King is running in his first election, while Democrat Janice Laws Robinson is again seeking the seat.

Poll workers needed in Georgia before November election

Gwinnett County is still seeking more than 600 poll workers to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Warnock, Walker deadlocked in CBS poll | Kemp continues leading Abrams

A Sept. 21 new CBS Battleground poll examines Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll

A Sept. 20 poll also showed U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, GOP’s Herschel Walker in a virtual deadlock.

Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Georgia

Georgia’s general election is just weeks away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8.

Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says

New poll released Sept. 14, 2022.

Herschel Walker, Sen. Raphael Warnock agree to Oct. 14 Savannah debate

After weeks of political gamesmanship, the two candidates will meet in at least one debate.

Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds

UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy organization, and Mi Familia Vota, a national civic engagement organization, said the results show a significant shift among Latino voter concerns.

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

There is a new resource, voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October.

Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers

Georgia needs tech-savvy workers to help manage electronic voting machines, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

Dates, deadlines to remember for Georgia’s 2022 elections

Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are on the same campaign trail.

Stacey Abrams calling for legalized sports betting, constitutional amendment for casinos

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has outlined her plan for legalized sports betting in Georgia, as well as her support for a constitutional amendment to allow casinos.

GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement

The National Border Patrol Council has endorsed the Republican Senate hopeful.

Kemp, Warnock leading in new Georgia AARP poll

According to July 14 AARP Georgia poll, Brian Kemp is leading Democrat Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 campaign.

Kemp, Abrams tied in latest Quinnipac poll; Warnock opens big lead on Walker

A poll released June 29 also shows U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock has opened a sizeable lead over UGA football legend Herschel Walker.

Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams agree to two televised debates

The debates are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 30, both beginning at 7 p.m.

Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams have ramped up their campaigns’ focus on gun control and public safety.

