Chick-fil-A testing sale of salad dressing in Cincinnati, Tennessee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans of Chick-fil-A salad dressing will now have the opportunity to buy it in select retail markets.

Chick-fil-A, which is based in Atlanta, will begin selling four of its popular salad dressings in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee.

The dressings, listed below, will be sold at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores.

Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing

Garden Herb Ranch Dressing

Creamy Salsa Dessing

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Additionally, Chick-fil-A sauce lovers can purchase larger, 24-fluid-ounce bottles of the signature Chick-fil-A Sauce at participating Kroger and Walmart locations across the country.

