Chick-fil-A testing sale of salad dressing in Cincinnati, Tennessee

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fans of Chick-fil-A salad dressing will now have the opportunity to buy it in select retail markets.

Chick-fil-A, which is based in Atlanta, will begin selling four of its popular salad dressings in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee.

The dressings, listed below, will be sold at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores.

  • Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing
  • Garden Herb Ranch Dressing
  • Creamy Salsa Dessing
  • Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing

Additionally, Chick-fil-A sauce lovers can purchase larger, 24-fluid-ounce bottles of the signature Chick-fil-A Sauce at participating Kroger and Walmart locations across the country.

