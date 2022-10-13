Children’s Healthcare treating ‘unprecedented numbers’ of sick children

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is reporting a surge in the number of children needing care, prompting the hospital system to make changes that will impact some patient care.

On Thursday, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said its emergency departments and urgent care centers continue to see “unprecedented numbers” of children with respiratory illnesses. Some cases are so severe that hospitalization and intensive care are required.

“As a result, Children’s has made the difficult decision to temporarily adjust admissions for elective surgical and medical procedures that may require a post-procedure hospitalization,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to Atlanta News First.

“Time-sensitive, urgent, and emergent procedures and admissions will not be impacted. Treatment for patients receiving ongoing care and therapies at Children’s also continues.”

Doctors are treating an increasing number of kids with RSV, a lung infection, and influenza (flu). COVID-19 is also contributing to the rush, resulting in wait times of more than three hours at Children’s three Atlanta hospital locations.

The system erected an emergency tent at its Scottish Rite location last month to try and keep up with demand.

“This is probably the first year that kids are truly in school, full-time, not virtual anymore,” said Children’s Dr. Thuy Bui. “Plus, now kids are going back to school unmask so kids are just getting infected all over the place.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia is among the worst states in the country right now in terms of flu cases. However, the rise in pediatric illnesses is not unique to the state.

“Everyone is busy and full right now,” said Dr. Christina Johns, senior medical advisor at PM Pediatric Care.

Dr. Johns said respiratory illnesses are usually busiest between November and March. While it’s sometimes difficult to predict the trajectory of some illnesses, she expects this year’s flu season likely to be bad.

“And so, we certainly are prepared for us to see these sustained volumes for quite some time,” she added.

The CDC said it’s best to get a flu shot by the end of October. Children as young as 6 months old can also get vaccinated.

Children’s said decisions about transferring patients and postponement of procedures are reassessed daily both within the system and with partner hospitals, as needed.

“Children’s and regional hospitals are working together daily to deliver care safely,” a spokesperson added.

