City of Roswell to host Native American cultural event Oct. 23

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell will host the “Native American Culture of the Southeast” event Oct. 23 at Riverside Park.

The event will feature demonstrations from Jim and Cody Sawgrass, descendants of the Creek tribes who lived in the area. Jim Sawgrass will hold demonstrations at 2 and 3:15 p.m., speaking on Creek history and showing various tools, weapons and implements. Cody will perform a traditional hoop dance at 2:45 p.m.

There will also be on-site tours of the Cherokee Memorial in the park.

The event is free and open to the public.

