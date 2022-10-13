Emergency room signs removed at Atlanta Medical Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency room will close for good Friday. Crews began removing signage that mark the facility’s emergency department Thursday.

It’s a striking and visible indication AMC is closing after a century of service in the city’s Old Fourth Ward. Thursday afternoon, crews began taking down the signs in front of the hospital that read “Level 1 Trauma” and “Emergency.”

“I’ve been here now for about 10 years,” said Beverly Rosser. “It’s a great asset for the community. You know it takes care of everybody.”

Beginning Friday at 7:00 a.m., the ER will officially begin turning patients away, closing its doors nearly 15 days before the entire facility shutters on Nov. 1.

“All the numbers of people in this community that are served by the hospital,” said Lynne Alston-Leonard of Old Fourth Ward, “whether they are served as employees or whether they are patients, what’s going to happen?”

Ambulances will be diverted to other hospitals. Grady Memorial says it’s ready to handle the anticipated increase, but this move couldn’t come at a worse time. Georgia has some of the highest cases of the flu in the country, and emergency rooms are already being flooded with patients.

“There are so many implications that are far-reaching. More far-reaching than just patients not being able to go to emergency,” said Alston-Leonard.

Sources inside AMC told Atlanta News First as of Thursday afternoon, only three patients were being treated in the ER.

