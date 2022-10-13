Fire that damaged a two-story Roswell home under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Roswell Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a massive fire that damaged a two-story Roswell home on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to a residential structure fire at 205 Powell Dr. around 12:55 p.m. after a resident reported smoke in his home.

Fire damages two-story Roswell home (Roswell Fire Department)

Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Officials tell Atlanta News First that firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack to control the fire and ventilated the roof to remove the smoke and heat from the structure.

Fire damages two-story Roswell home (Roswell Fire Department)

Police officers also responded to assist. No injuries were reported.

Officials confirmed, “the inside of the home sustained significant damage as a result of the fire.” The resident had working alarms that alerted him of the fire, officials add.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.