FIRST ALERT: Rain through 8 AM; Clearing this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on rain this morning as you drive to work through 8 a.m., especially east of Atlanta. The rain will gradually move out after 8 a.m.

Thursday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 78°

Chance of rain - 40%

What you need to know

Rain will move out of metro Atlanta by 8 a.m., but continue in east Georgia this morning. Everyone will see clearing skies this afternoon with temperatures in he 70′s.

It’ll be a great weekend with plenty of sunshine through Saturday with cool mornings as nice afternoons.

FIRST ALERT for chilly weather next week

Another cold front will bring us the coldest weather of the season (again) next week with highs in the 60′s Tuesday and lows dropping into the 30′s Wednesday morning.

