MARTA approves multi-billion dollar housing and office project in Bankhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A decades-long, multi-billion dollar transformation mixed-income housing project, office, and workshare space are on the way in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood.

According to officials, MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) board of directors approved a resolution that authorizes officials to negotiate with a development joint venture for the Bankhead rail station.

The project will provide residents with easier access to MARTA transportation services and includes a platform extension from two-car to eight-car capacity and other modifications necessary to accommodate the subsequent increase in rail cars and customers.

“Bankhead Station is in a part of Atlanta undergoing significant growth and land use changes. Our rezoning efforts with the City and the station’s location within a Federal Opportunity Zone make this TOD an incredible opportunity to provide affordable housing and other community amenities convenient to transit,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Bankhead TOD project (MARTA)

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the development plan includes 495 multi-family housing units. That includes 148 which are designated as affordable at 80 to 120 percent of the area median income by zip code.

The Bankhead TOD is located on under five-and-a-half acres of land at 1335 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. in Atlanta’s historic west side community.

The Georgia General Assembly approved a $6 million appropriation to aid the transformation of Bankhead Station, officials say.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.