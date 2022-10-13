The Numbers Behind the Matchup: Cambridge vs. Kell

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ game between Class 5A No. 10 Cambridge (5-2, 3-0) and Class 5A No. 3 Kell (6-0, 2-0) for a key Region 6-3A game.

Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.

No. 10 Cambridge (5-2, 3-0)

Quarterback: Preston Clemmer – 68-of-103, 976 yards, 12 touchdowns

Receiving: Will Taylor – 23, 393, 6 TDs, Connor Harris – 13, 176, 3 TDs; Jack Marlow – 19, 252, 2 TDs; Ian Chaffin – 12, 132, 1 TD

Rushing: Christian Isibor – 117, 834, 10 TDs; Clemmer – 44, 401, 5 TDs; Marlow – 20, 66, 5 TDs; Tyler Blalock – 8, 75, 1 TD

Defense: Ben Ridenour – 19 solo, 17 assists, 5.1 tackles per game, 2 tackles for loss; Cole Giacobbe – 18, 32, 7.1, 1; Brooks Morely – 17, 31, 6.9, 4.0; Garrett Moody – 16, 30, 6.6, 3.0; Hardin Skipper – 14, 27, 5.9, 2.0, 1 sack, 1 INT; Will Petit – 13, 23, 5.1, 3.0, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 fumble returned for a touchdown; DJ Bent – 13, 15, 4.0, 3.0, 1 INT; Elliott Kuykendall – 11, 15, 3.7, 6.0, 3 sacks; Charlie Lillystone – 1 INT; Ray Taylor – 1 INT

Special Teams: Connor Noone – 28-of-30 PATs, 1-of-1 field goals; W. Petit – 11 punts, 412 yards, 5 inside 20; Marlow – 6 kickoff returns, 232; Isibor – 6 kickoff returns, 118; Chaffin – 13 punt returns, 29;

Team Totals: 199 rushing yards, 141 receiving yards per game.

Class 5A No. 3 Kell (6-0, 2-0)

Quarterback: Bryce Clavon – 93-of-130, 1,422, 14 TDs; Ronnie Frere – 4-of-5, 66, 1 TD

Receiving: Peyton Zachary – 27, 390, 4 TDs; Davion Hampton – 21, 281, 3 TDs; Derian Thomas – 8, 113, 2 TDs; My’Kel Dillon – 8, 140, 2 TDs; Justin Mitchell – 5, 72, 2 TDs; TJ Murray – 8, 163, 2 TDs; Jaden George – 1, 60, 1 TD

Rushing: Clavon – 41, 493, 9 TDs; Tyriq Green – 18, 76, 3 TDs; Elijah Washington – 35, 318, 2 TDs; Ryan Barrett – 7, 27, 1 TD; Davion Hampton – 3, 46, 1 TD; Justin Mitchell – 26, 199, 1 TD

Defense: Joshua Barker – 32, 27, 9.8, 17, 10.5 sacks; Nelson Woghiren – 21, 18, 6.5, 2.0; Sawain Simmons – 18, 21, 6.5; Justin Logan – 14, 11, 6.3, 1.0, 1 INT; T. Green – 11, 8, 3.2; Zayd Rogan – 11, 6, 3.4; Tyshawn Natt – 10, 20, 5.0, 5.0, 1 sack; Marquavious Saboor – 1 INT; Justin Mitchell – 1 INT

Special Teams: Michael Muhota – 1-of-4 PATs, 6 kickoffs, 242, 40.3 AVG, 55 long

Team Totals: 248 passing yards, 201 rushing yards per game

