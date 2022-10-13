Out and About in the ATL | Oct. 14-16, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is so much to do this week in metro Atlanta, we didn’t have room to list them all. Here’s some that we think you might enjoy though. Check out our latest Out and About in the ATL list:

FRIDAY

A new exhibit at the SCAD FASH museum features more than 80 works by the internationally renowned late fashion photographer Horst P. Horst.

The Atlanta Orchid Show and Sale is happening this weekend at Atlanta Botanical Garden on Piedmont Avenue. The show will feature many unusual and rarely-seen species and hybrids. There will be hundreds of orchids available during the show.

“Stranger Things: The Experience” is open at Pullman Yard. The immersive experience lets you be the hero of your own Stranger Things story and unlock your power. There’s also merchandise, food and drinks, photo ops and more.

The 50th Highland Games and Scottish Festival kickoff at Stone Mountain Park. There will be pipe bands, Scottish athletics, piping and drumming competitions, Highland dancers, Scottish harping, Scottish foods and drinks, clan tents, vendors and more.

The Atlanta Master Chorale is performing at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts at Emory University.

Fernbank After Dark’s theme is Science & Spirits. It will be a ghoulishly good time with live music by Villain Family at the Fernbank Museum.

The Bizarre Bazaar Witches Market at Little Cottage Brewery will have witchy art, crafts, DMT tacos and tarot readers.

The Judds are performing at Gas South Arena.

Patti Labelle is performing at Fox Theatre.

SATURDAY

The Atlanta Preservation Center and Georgia Audubon is offering a tour of the L.P. Grant Mansion and a guided trip to Grant Park to explore the birds that call the historic park home.

The Ridz by the River Fall 2022 car show in Cartersville will feature dozens of hot rods and classic cars. There will also be food trucks, live music and raffles.

The Taste of Soul Atlanta is happening this weekend in west downtown Atlanta across from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The family-friendly festival will feature soul and southern food, live music, art, kids activities and more.

Thinking Man Tavern in Decatur is hosting a SATURDAZE Market. There will be a variety of vendors, food trucks and DJs.

Johns Creek Arts Festival is happening at Heisman Field. There will be handmade art from over 100 artisans, kids activities, live entertainment and festival cuisine.

The 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show is happening this weekend at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. It will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly-formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.

The city of College Park is hosting its 6th annual Ward 4 Citywide Festival at Charles E. Phillips Esquire Park. The family-friendly event will feature arts and crafts, food, live music, a fire and EMS expo, and grand opening of the city’s new splash pad.

The annual Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn is happening in the city of Fairburn. There will be a parade with college and high school bands, amusement rides, live music, food/beverages and more.

Truck & Tap is hosting the 2nd annual music festival Amp It Up! in downtown Alpharetta. Bands include The Nervous Ticks, The PHH House Band, Nick Heredia, Little Perks in Paradise, and 120 East. Breakdown Burger will be serving food and drink. The festival is a fundraiser for Perfect Harmony Health.

“Monet: The Immersive Experience” is opening this weekend at the Exhibition Hub on Buford Highway. The 350 degree digital art exhibition invites you to step into the world of the French painter Claude Monet.

Flannel Nation presents When We Were Young tribute at Dark Horse Tavern on Highland Avenue. Followed by Metalsome Karaoke.

The Flaming Lips are performing at Coca-Cola Roxy.

The outdoor 2022 Cinequeer Film Night is happening at eyedrum art & music gallery Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW. All ages welcome, bring a chair and/or blanket.

“The Ghastly Dreadfuls” at the Center for Puppetry Arts features a combination of ghost stories, catchy music, gothic aesthetic and grim humor.

Spirits for Spruill featuring AMPLIFY is happening at the Spruill Gallery for Spirits on Ashford Dunwood Road. Be among the first to see the unveiling of the newest AMPLIFY outdoor mural. There will also be an open bar and hors d’oeuvres buffet.

Roger Clyne is performing at Terminal West.

The opening party for “Close to the Edge: the Birth of Hip-Hop Architecture” is taking place at MODA. The exhibition includes work by participants from across the globe, with projects ranging across a variety of media and forms of expression: from experimental visualization formats and installation strategies to façade studies, building designs, and urban development proposals.

Lucy Dacus is performing at The Eastern.

SUNDAY

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market will feature a Hawlloweentown Market featuring 20 local vendors offering handmade goods, arts, crafts, candles, soaps and more.

Monday Night Brewing is hosting Pumpkins on the Patio. There will be free pumpkins and carving kits. First come, first serve. There will also be spooky tunes and seasonal brews.

Carve in the Courtyard is happening at Monday Night Garage on Lee Street SW. There will be free pumpkins for painting and carving, live music from Evan Stepp, face painting and spooky seasonal beers.

The Atlanta Symphony is presenting a Halloween Spooktacular featuring theme music for superheroes and villains, ghosts and goblins and princesses and princes. Costumes encouraged.

The Black Feathers is performing at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur.

Jack Harlow is performing at State Farm Arena.

Frankie & The Witch Fingers from Los Angeles is performing at The Earl.

