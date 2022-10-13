Pop-up bar Tinsel Tavern headed to the Battery Dec. 1
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Live! at the Battery Atlanta will welcome the Tinsel Tavern pop-up bar Dec. 1.
The bar will feature holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites, photo moments and themed nights throughout the Christmas season, including a Dancing Elves silent disco and an ugly sweater party. It will also hold Family Day every Sunday while it is open.
The Christmas-themed bar will be open daily from 4 p.m. to close through Dec. 24. You can join the reservation waitlist here. The bar will also accept walk-ins.
Live! at the Battery will ring in New Year’s with casino games, live music and a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are available here.
