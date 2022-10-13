Seminar in Cobb County aims to prevent child sexual abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America hosted a seminar Thursday aimed at educating metro Atlanta child-centered agencies on ways to prevent child sexual abuse.

Among those in the audience were social workers, law enforcement officers, educators, and licensed counselors.

Panelists included survivors of child sex abuse. Breakout sessions were led by representatives from several agencies and organizations, including the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For years, the Boy Scouts of America dealt with a child sexual abuse scandal of its own. Last month, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved a $2.46 billion dollar settlement that will provide payment to more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children in cases that date back to the 1960s.

Today’s organization takes a sharp focus on abuse prevention.

“We really do try to lead the way if we can in youth protection,” said Joshua Kirkham, the director of safe scouting for the Atlanta Area Council. “The Scouts were really one of the first organizations to do better. It’s been decades since we implemented our Youth Protection Training.”

The commissioner of Georgia’s Department of Juvenile Justice, Tyrone Oliver, chaired Thursday’s event. He said parents, too, can learn a lot from sessions like this. He suggests parents keep open lines of communication with their children, especially about uncomfortable topics.

“If we don’t as parents, somebody else will,” Oliver said. “They can’t sugar-coat it because with the internet, these kids are younger and younger to have the world at their fingertips.”

