Week 8 Football Rankings | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Class 7A, the top 5 remained intact as No. 1 Mill Creek, No. 2 Buford and No. 3 Colquitt County were off on their bye, No. 4 Carrollton scored a 38-28 win over East Coweta and Valdosta topped Lowndes 13-6. Parkview moved up to No. 6 after Walton’s 33-6 loss to North Cobb sent the Raiders out of the poll. North Cobb comes in at No. 7 after its win over Walton, Kennesaw Mountain maintains its spot at No. 8 after topping Osborne 49-0 and Grayson replaced Lowndes at No. 9. The Class 6A poll did not see any changes as no team in the poll lost this week.

In Class 5A, Calhoun slid from No. 6 to No. 8 after its loss to Hiram and Cambridge debuts at No. 10 after Jones’ County’s loss to Ola. In Class 4A, Bainbridge moved up to No. 6 and Trinity Christian jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 after its win over Whitewater—which fell from No. 6 to No. 8. Burke County fell two spots to No. 9 after its loss to Benedictine and LaGrange maintained its spot at No. 10.

Cedar Grove tops Class 3A with Carver-Atlanta, Calvary Day, Sandy Creek and Dougherty in the top 5. Hebron Christian entered the top 10 last week after beating Oconee County, but the Lions lost to then-unranked Monroe Area last week and fell to No. 9.

Fitzgerald tops Class 2A and leads South Atlanta, Cook, Appling County and Thomson in the top 5. In Class A Division I, Prince Avenue is up top ahead of Rabun County, Swainsboro, Irwin County and Brooks County. In Class A Division II, Early County is the team to beat and leads Johnson County, Clinch County Bowdon and Charlton County.

Class 7A

1. Mill Creek

2. Buford

3. Colquitt County

4. Carrollton

5. Valdosta

6. Parkview

7. North Cobb

8. Kennesaw Mountain

9. Grayson

10.Walton

Class 6A

1. Hughes

2. Lee County

3. Gainesville

4. Rome

5. Thomas County Central

6. Roswell

7. Woodward Academy

8. Houston County

9. Marist

10. Blessed Trinity

Class 5A

1. Ware County

2. Dutchtown

3. Kell

4. Coffee

5. Cartersville

6. Loganville

7. Creekside

8. Calhoun

9. Jefferson

10. Cambridge

Class 4A

1. North Oconee

2. Cedartown

3. Troup

4. Perry

5. Benedictine

6. Bainbridge

7. Trinity Christian

8. Whitewater

9. Burke County

10. LaGrange

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Carver-Atlanta

3. Calvary Day

4. Sandy Creek

5. Dougherty

6. Stephens County

7. Monroe Area

8. Peach County

9. Hebron Christian

10. Oconee County

Class 2A

1. Fitzgerald

2. South Atlanta

3. Cook

4. Appling County

5. Thomson

6. Pierce County

7. ELCA

8. Northeast-Macon

9. Putnam County

10. Callaway

Class A Division I

1. Prince Avenue Christian

2. Rabun County

3. Swainsboro

4. Irwin County

5. Brooks County

6. Elbert County

7. Whitefield Academy

8. Darlington

9. Dublin

10. Metter

Class A Division II

1. Early County

2. Johnson County

3. Clinch County

4. Bowdon

5. Charlton County

6. Schley County

7. Aquinas

8. Dooly County

9. McIntosh County Academy

10. Manchester

