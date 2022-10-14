Atlanta Medical Center officially closes emergency room

Emergency room closes at Atlanta Medical Center
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency room officially closed at 7 a.m. Friday.

A couple of dozen people were observed outside of the hospital and signs were placed in front of the doors informing the public of the closure.

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

The signs on the outside of the hospital were removed by crews on Thursday.

The rest of the hospital will remain open until Nov. 1 at which time it will also be officially closed.

Grady Memorial Hospital has announced they now have 40 additional beds to accommodate patients who may have gone to Atlanta Medical Center prior to its closure.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

AMC set to close emergency room
Emergency room signs removed at Atlanta Medical Center
Atlanta Medical Center is nearly empty, nearing closure
Atlanta Medical Center
Atlanta Medical Center’s closing an ‘intentional failure’

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash closes lanes on Interstate 75 SB in Henry County
Atlanta Medical Center closes ER
Emergency room closes at Atlanta Medical Center
Crash on I-75 SB in Henry County
I-75 southbound mostly shutdown near Hwy 20 in Henry County
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video