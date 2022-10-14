Atlanta Medical Center officially closes emergency room

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Medical Center’s emergency room officially closed at 7 a.m. Friday.

A couple of dozen people were observed outside of the hospital and signs were placed in front of the doors informing the public of the closure.

Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?

The signs on the outside of the hospital were removed by crews on Thursday.

The rest of the hospital will remain open until Nov. 1 at which time it will also be officially closed.

Grady Memorial Hospital has announced they now have 40 additional beds to accommodate patients who may have gone to Atlanta Medical Center prior to its closure.

