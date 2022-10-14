Atlanta Police looking for missing 12-year-old Kemari Merkerson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Kemari Merkerson.

Kemari was last seen today at 3030 Headland Drive SW wearing a gray sweat suit with green and red stripes and a black head scarf (as depicted in the photo below). He is approximately 4-feet-5-inches tall and 100 pounds.

If anyone has seen or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

