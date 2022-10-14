Beat The Bomb Atlanta reinvents the escape room experience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An immersive new social gaming experience has made its way to Atlanta this fall, delivering a unique blend of an escape room with modern digital gaming technology.

Embracing the concept of being inside an 80′s video game, Beat The Bomb challenges groups of players with a series of games that test their coordination and communication skills. Successfully navigating these games earns the team additional time for the final challenge: disarming a massive paint bomb before time runs out, leaving the team, in their protective hazmat suits, drenched in literal splashes of color.

“Atlantans have high standards for entertainment, and we are ready to deliver something that will truly blow them away,” said CEO & Founder Alex Patterson. “We have lasers. We have crazy special effects. We have colorful slushies at The Bomb Bar. What more could you ask for?”

This marks the company’s second location, the first having opened in Brooklyn, New York in 2017. Beat The Bomb is located on Chattahoochee Avenue and is open all year long Tuesday through Sunday, including special holiday hours.

