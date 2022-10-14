College Football Hall of Fame introduces memberships, VIP tours

The wall of helmets at the College Football Hall of Fame. Can you spot your favorite team?
The wall of helmets at the College Football Hall of Fame. Can you spot your favorite team?
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The College Football Hall of Fame has added an annual membership program and guided VIP tours to its guest offerings.

The memberships start at $59 a year and are split between five tiers. The base membership includes unlimited admission and a virtual meet and greet with a Hall of Famer, while the top tier includes entry for up to six people per visit, guided tours and a flat 15 percent discount. The top tier costs $1,250 per year.

The VIP tours cost $40 per person and promise “an exclusive personalized experience filled with the stories and rich traditions of college football.”

The College Football Hall of Fame is located in downtown Atlanta near the World of Coca-Cola.

