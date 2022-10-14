Conference USA to add Kennesaw State in 2024

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kennesaw State will become the 10th member of Conference USA in 2024. The Owls are currently in the ASUN Conference, formerly known as the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Owls will also become the 134th team in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). They have been a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) member since launching their football program in 2015. They’ve made the FCS playoffs four times.

It’s a remarkable rise for the Owls, who left NAIA for Division II in 1994. They joined Division I in 2006.

They will join Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Texas-El Paso and Western Kentucky as well as future members Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State. The latter four schools will join the conference in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.