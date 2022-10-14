Crash closes lanes on Interstate 75 SB in Henry County

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Highway 21 in Henry County has closed most of the lanes this morning.

The crash, which happened shortly before 6 a.m., reportedly involves a tractor-trailer and other vehicles. One lane has reopened but there are heavy delays in the area.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if able.

