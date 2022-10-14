Elderly Troup County woman killed by pit bull mixes, daughter charged

Dog attack graphic
Dog attack graphic(MGN/blhphotography / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 48-year-old Troup County woman is being charged after 3 dogs killed her elderly mother.

According to Troup County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 9-1-1 call on Oct. 8 from a resident on Terrace Drive who said an elderly female was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked.

When deputies arrived, they found an elderly woman with visible wounds lying on the floor. They also encountered 3 large homes and had to use spray on the dogs to force them out of the house.

The elderly woman, identified as 80-year-old Rosetta Gesselman, was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where she later died.

The Troup County Marshal’s Office also responded to the scene to help with the investigation and capture of the dogs -- a femal pit bull mix and 2 male pit bill/great mastiff mixes.

Two of the dogs were put down on the scene because of their aggressiveness and the other dog was euthanized later.

The investigation revealed that the dog’s owner, Tongia Gesselman, knew the dogs had previously killed family pets and also bit a human, resulting in a hospital visit. The previous incidents were never reported by Tongia.

Tongia was not at home at the time her mother was attacked. She is being charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Off-duty Atlanta police officer injured while working part-time job
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Debate season underway | 2022 Georgia election news
Candidates for Georgia's major races begin this weekend.
Georgia’s political debate season begins