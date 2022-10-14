EXCLUSIVE: Violence on the rise at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Violence at Meadowcreek High School is reportedly on the rise and parents and students are concerned.

Several fights have been caught on camera at the school in Norcross.

Parents reached out to our sister station Telemundo Atlanta saying they don’t want to send their kids to school because of the growing violence that school police officers can’t seem to control.

The mother of one of the girls in a fight video says her daughter was simply defending herself and she will be withdrawing her from school.

Other moms say they have picked up their bloodied and bruised children from the school

The school provided the following statement:

The school and the district are doing everything possible to prevent fights, discipline those who get into them and discipline those who record fights, and share them online. With that said, we need the help of parents and students.

We need students to find nonviolent ways to resolve differences. We have counselors in our schools who can help with that. We also need students to tell us when fights are going to happen so we can intervene before things turn violent.

