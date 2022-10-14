Falcons host red helmet giveaway Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons will give away replicas of their throwback red helmets Oct. 15. The giveaway will take place at Pemberton Place outside the World of Coca-Cola from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fans will also take photos with a giant replica red helmet, see Freddie Falcon and the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and have autograph opportunities from various Falcons legends.

The helmets are a throwback to the team’s inaugural 1966 season and feature a black Falcon crest logo with a black stripe down the middle of the helmet.

The Falcons will wear the helmets in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

