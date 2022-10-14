FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice, warmer this weekend; Freezing temps expected next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on a great day in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70′s.

Friday’s summary

High - 75°

Normal high - 75°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It’ll be a nice day in metro Atlanta with lots of sunshine and near-average temperatures. The only threat today will be a high fire danger in the north Georgia mountains due to low humidity and a west wind gust up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will actually warm into the low 80′s this weekend prior to a big cool down next week.

FIRST ALERT on Tuesday and Wednesday

The coldest weather of the season is expected next week with highs only reaching into the 50′s Tuesday afternoon and lows dropping into the 30′s in all of north Georgia Wednesday morning.

A freeze is expected north of Atlanta on Wednesday morning with a frost for much of metro Atlanta. Make sure and bring sensitive plants indoors Tuesday night and check your pipes.

