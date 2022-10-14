GCPS discipline changes leading to ‘out of control’ behavior, teachers say

NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Parents, students, and even teachers claim the violence at a Gwinnett County high school is out of control – and there are few actions the adults can take.

“Complete chaos” is how some describe the environment inside Meadowcreek High School in Norcross.

“The administration’s got to tighten up, put their foot down, and take different measures,” said Henry Gutierrez, who has a student at the school.

Gutierrez said his 11th-grade daughter was recently attacked by a group of girls and is currently awaiting a tribunal hearing. The fight, reportedly, was one of many at the school in the past several days. Video circulating online showed police officers struggling to break up one fight.

“Somebody’s going to get hurt here but they’re not doing nothing about it,” said Gutierrez. “And it’s all ‘live.’ Everybody’s on Facebook, Instagram and just laughing.”

In August, Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) restructured its student discipline procedures to cut down on tribunals. Consequently, teachers, who spoke to Atlanta News First on the condition of anonymity, said their hands are tied.

“You can’t punish these kids just because they got into a really aggressive fistfight,” said one teacher. “They want you to give them another chance and another chance – until after they’ve hurt somebody. It’s out of control.”

The anonymous teacher said colleagues are scared to intervene. Some are even considering leaving the district.

“A lot of teachers have vocalized that they do not want to return and work in this district,” the teacher said. “They’re being asked to do restorative practices, to do counseling but they haven’t been trained to do any of that.”

“We are attempting to empower our teachers and staff and give them tools and strategies to address the underlining behaviors that are causing the problems,” said GCPS spokesperson Bernard Watson.

Watson said students who engage in illegal, dangerous, and substantially destructive behavior continue to face appropriate consequences. The district stands behind its disciplinary changes.

“This is a process,” Watson added. “Things don’t change overnight. We still believe that are disciplinary policies and procedures are effective and will produce the desired results after a time of transition.”

Watson said weeding out the violence requires partnership. He said school leaders need the help of parents and students to prevent these types of incidents from happening.

“Students need to learn how to better handle disagreements rather than resorting to violence,” Watson explained. “We have counselors in schools who can help students deal with these situations before they lead to violence – but the key to all this prevention. Let us know ahead of time and we can address the behavior”

Letter sent to Atlanta News First from another anonymous GCPS teacher:

“The Meadowcreek administration is trying their best to get things under control, the problem is the superintendent and his new discipline plan the board supports. They are so concerned with bad behavior data that they have taken away all autonomy from local administrations. It is the superintendent who is not allowing students to receive harsh consequences for violence. Because of this, it has become so much worse and the superintendent and board are not concerned with the concerns of teachers.

The administration is professional so they will not say this of course, but we teachers feel that they are not being allowed the freedom to make policy that is localized for specific schools. Teachers I talk to at high schools across the county have the same concerns, that the new policy is taking away our power to control behavior. Parents have every right to be angry but they need to take their frustration to the board meetings because they won’t listen to teachers’ concerns.

We, teachers, feel like we don’t matter at GCPS, and we all love the schools we are at. The problem is coming from up top. Not only did the discipline policy change with little to no warning and with no training but the superintendent has implemented several new policies and procedures about how we teach and conduct class without training. We are being thrown into the lions’ den and our voices are not only ignored but we are not being given the chance to be heard by the county leaders.

I want to reiterate that at Meadowcreek the administration is very supportive of teachers and students, but their hands are tied because they are being forced to follow new procedures the superintendent has created. I don’t understand how a superintendent can take all autonomy away from local administrations. It is heartbreaking because we teachers want to stay in our schools, but unless the superintendent listens to teachers, his admin teams, parents, and concerned students I fear hundreds or not thousands of faculty and staff will leave GCPS this year.

To be more specific the superintendent is not allowing students who fight multiple times to go to a panel (or tribunal) to be sent to the remedial school. He only wants to focus on restorative practices, which we all agree need to happen, but when they don’t work the students still don’t receive consequences that match their infraction. The students who are acting like this now believe they have full control of the school.

The superintendent needs to understand that you can have both restorative practices AND consequences, otherwise, it will only get worse. We all agree that normal teenage behavior should be handled in a way to promote student well-being, but violence is violence and the superintendent and board are forcing us to be in hard situations. Please please have my contact remain anonymous, we do not feel supported at the county level so I am worried about retaliation. Thank you.”

