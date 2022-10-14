Georgia’s political debate season begins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections are entering their final weeks, and candidates for major statewide and congressional races will debate each other beginning Friday, Oct. 14, and continuing into the early part of next week.

Here’s a schedule of who’s debating and how to watch:

U.S. Senate

Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will meet in their one and only debate on Friday, Oct. 14, in Savannah. The debate is hosted by Nexstar and begins at 7 p.m. The race has national implications, as the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. senate.

Governor

In the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams will debate Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 30, both beginning at 7 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). They will be streamed and broadcast live.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Charlie Bailey and Republican state Sen. Burt Jones will debate Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. on GPB, a debate which will air on GPB at 7 p.m.

Attorney General

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan will debate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m., on GPB.

Labor Commissioner

Democrat William Boddie and Republican Bruce Thompson will debate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Insurance Commissioner

Democrat Janice Laws Robinson and incumbent Republican Gen. John King will debate on Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Metro Atlanta’s congressional debates

6th district

Democrat Bob Christian and Republican Rich McCormick will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. on GPB.

7th district

Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath and Republican Mark Gonsalves will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11:15 a.m. on GPB.

10th district

Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green will debate Republican Mike Collins Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. on GPB.

13th district

Democratic incumbent David Scott and Republican Caesar Gonzales will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3:45 p.m. on GPB.

14th district

GOP incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene will debate Democrat Marcus Flowers and Libertarian Angela Pence on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. on GPB.

