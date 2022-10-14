Georgia’s political debate season begins
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker kick off weeklong series of debates in major races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections are entering their final weeks, and candidates for major statewide and congressional races will debate each other beginning Friday, Oct. 14, and continuing into the early part of next week.
Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms
Here’s a schedule of who’s debating and how to watch:
Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock will meet in their one and only debate on Friday, Oct. 14, in Savannah. The debate is hosted by Nexstar and begins at 7 p.m. The race has national implications, as the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. senate.
In the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams will debate Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 30, both beginning at 7 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). They will be streamed and broadcast live.
Democrat Charlie Bailey and Republican state Sen. Burt Jones will debate Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. on GPB, a debate which will air on GPB at 7 p.m.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan will debate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 1:30 p.m., on GPB.
Democrat William Boddie and Republican Bruce Thompson will debate on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3 p.m. on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Democrat Janice Laws Robinson and incumbent Republican Gen. John King will debate on Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Metro Atlanta’s congressional debates
Democrat Bob Christian and Republican Rich McCormick will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. on GPB.
Democratic incumbent Lucy McBath and Republican Mark Gonsalves will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11:15 a.m. on GPB.
Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green will debate Republican Mike Collins Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. on GPB.
13th district
Democratic incumbent David Scott and Republican Caesar Gonzales will debate Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3:45 p.m. on GPB.
GOP incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene will debate Democrat Marcus Flowers and Libertarian Angela Pence on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 5:30 p.m. on GPB.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.