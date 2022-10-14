Gwinnett Police buy new battering rams for active shooter situations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new investment by Gwinnett Police could mean life or death in active shooter situations.

“It’s called the Holmatro. It’s battery powered in a single user can operate it,” said Corp. William Wolfe with Gwinnett PD.

An upgrade from a standard battering ram.

“They would have a piece of metal, which is a door ramp, which was operated under the officer’s own power to break free the door from the lock,” said Wolfe.

Now busting open a door only takes seconds and minimal effort. And those seconds can save lives.

“For example in active shooter incidents if we need to access a victim or just a suspect seconds matter. And in this situation, we’ve found it about three seconds we can access a pretty heavily fortified door which is huge,” said Wolfe.

The 12 new battering rams cost the county around $130,000. There will be two devices per precinct.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.