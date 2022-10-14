Henry County Police looking for ‘critically missing’ 10-year-old boy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County Police are asking the public to help them find a “critically missing” 10-year-old boy.
Steven Ramsey was reportedly last seen around 1 p.m. on Salem Ridge Court.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a hoodie, jogging pants, white Air Force One sneakers. He was carrying a black and gray Adidas bookbag.
If you have any contact with Steven Ramsey, please contact 911, HCPD Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
