Henry County Police looking for ‘critically missing’ 10-year-old boy

STEVEN RAMSEY
STEVEN RAMSEY(Henry County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County Police are asking the public to help them find a “critically missing” 10-year-old boy.

Steven Ramsey was reportedly last seen around 1 p.m. on Salem Ridge Court.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a hoodie, jogging pants, white Air Force One sneakers. He was carrying a black and gray Adidas bookbag.

If you have any contact with Steven Ramsey, please contact 911, HCPD Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text us tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
Mercedes-Benz Stadium introduces checkout-free market
Graphic of home for sale.
NACA hosting homeownership event in downtown Atlanta
A demonstration with the new battering ram
Gwinnett Police buy new battering rams for active shooter situations