Kim Kardashian speaks out on behalf of jailed rapper Gunna

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kim Kardashian is coming to the defense of jailed rapper 29-year-old Gunna, who is accused of being on of the leaders of the YSL (Young Slime Life) gang in Atlanta.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested in May along with 31-year-old Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and 26 others on gang-related charges.

#KimKardashian alleges Fulton Co. prosecutors have “zero” evidence against rapper #Gunna. On her Instagram story, she calls for him to be released. Thursday, the rapper was denied bond for the 3rd time. DA Fanni Willis claims Young Thug & Gunna are YSL gang leaders @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/KyQNLo8W91 — Ciara Cummings (@CiaraCummingsTV) October 14, 2022

Gunna has claimed to be innocent since the beginning and has asked for bond several times, including this past week. However, he has been denied each time.

22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART! pic.twitter.com/wqsfXAzHJe — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2022

Kim, who has become an advocate for the wrongfully imprisoned, made multiple posts on Instagram on Thursday, claiming that Gunna is being held on “no evidence.”

According to Kim, the only evidence against her “friend” is a ticket for an unrelated window tint.

Kim claims she has been working with Gunna’s legal team. She then listed a series of facts including “prosecutors alleged he’d had a nurse sneak him drugs yet the nurse says this is untrue and there is zero evidence it happened.”

She also posted:

Prosecutors alleged he was in a gang based on a witness testimony but when you read that testimony it says specifically that he is not in a gang and the witness doesn’t really know him and the interview is 3 years old.

Kim concluded by writing, “Sergio deserves better and we all should demand better,’ she concluded, adding the hashtag, ‘#FreeGunna.”

Gunna’s case is currently scheduled to go to trial in January. He is facing one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act.

Kim did not mention Young Thug, who is facing much more serious charges, including attempted murder and one count of participating in criminal street gang activity. He is also charged with conspiracy to violate RICO Act.

