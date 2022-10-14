Kroger announces closure of 2 stores in metro Atlanta area

Kroger
Kroger(Contributed)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has announced the closure of two of its stores in the metro Atlanta area.

The store at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur will close on Dec. 2. The store at 3330 Piedmont Raod NE will close Dec. 9.

The company said that declining sales and negative profit over an extended period is behind the decision to close the Decatur store. The following stores will still be available to serve affected customers:

· 1799 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30306

· 2205 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329

· 1225 Caroline Street, Atlanta, GA 30307

· 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033

The lease is set to expire in 2023 for the store on Piedmont Road NE. The following stores will serve affected customers in that area:

· 3871 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319

· 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

All 59 associates at the Commerce Drive location and all 84 associates at the Piedmont Road location will be reassigned to other Kroger locations as outlined in the company’s collective bargaining agreement. Kroger representatives will meet with associates at both stores to discuss reassignments and additional options in the coming weeks.

