Man arrested wearing clothing reportedly stolen from NFL player Julio Jones

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested earlier this week for burglarizing the home of NFL football player Julio Jones.

According to Atlanta Police, they were dispatched to a residence on West Roxboro Road on Oct. 11. Upon arrival, they met with a person who told them the house belonged to the former Falcons player.

The investigation revealed that clothing and jewelry had been stolen from the home.

Police were able to obtain a description of the thief and broadcasted a physical description over the radio.

An officer working an off-duty extra job on patrol saw a man matching the description and was able to detain him. The suspect was not only in possession of the stolen property but he was also wearing some of the stolen clothing.

The alleged thief was later identified as 31-year-old Martin Williams and he was charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree burglary.

Jones currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.