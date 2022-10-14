Marietta school superintendent pays for seniors’ college application fees

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta superintendent is paying it forward by using his own money to help high school seniors apply to college.

Parie Desai is a senior at Marietta High School. She plans to study environmental engineering in college—but right now she’s narrowing down where she wants to go.

“I’m applying I think to a total of 16 colleges and universities. Two in Georgia and the rest out of state. And applications aren’t cheap,” said Desai. “They’re very expensive. On average, mine are typically in the range of $75 to $85 for a single application, so when you’re applying to 16 schools, they really do add up.”

It’s a cost Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, is helping cover out of his own pocket. He is using the performance bonuses approved by the school board. He agreed to pay for one application for any student applying early to college.

“I didn’t feel like I as an individual deserved a bonus on the backs of our staff… and certainly as a result of the achievement of our kids,” said Rivera.

On Wednesday more than 200 Marietta High School Seniors showed up to “apply to college day” and took full advantage of Mr. Rivera’s offer—one that’s not very common.

“None of my friends from other schools I’ve never had them tell me anything like oh my superintendent has been paying for our applications. I think it’s really interesting and really amazing that he does this for us,” said Desai.

“They’re role models, they’re leaders in the classroom and the community. This is a small way for certainly me and my family, but all of us in Marietta to honor them,” Rivera added.

