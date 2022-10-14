McDonough man sentenced for slumber party molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A McDonough man pled guilty today to molesting a child at a sleepover at a friend’s house, according to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Bartles, 33, was sentenced to 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Under the plea, he is not entitled to parole and must serve the full 10 years. He also must register as a sex offender for life and comply with other sex offender conditions.

Bartles reportedly gave two 13-year-old girls margaritas with tequila in May of 2020. He then placed his fingers in one of the girl’s genitals and instructed her on the different parts of her vagina.

McDonough Police executed a search warrant at the home and found the margarita mix, tequila, and cups that the teenager described.

