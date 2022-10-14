Mercedes-Benz Stadium introduces checkout-free market

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have plans to see the Falcons take on the 49ers this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, look out for some changes.

It’s all about how you buy your snacks. The all-new “ATL Market” is a “grab and go” store allowing you to use your phone or credit cards to pay for food and drinks and then leave without waiting in line.

Officials plan to expand the technology inside the stadium and potentially integrate other experiences to a checkout-free model.

