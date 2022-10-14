Mercedes-Benz Stadium introduces checkout-free market

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have plans to see the Falcons take on the 49ers this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, look out for some changes.

It’s all about how you buy your snacks. The all-new “ATL Market” is a “grab and go” store allowing you to use your phone or credit cards to pay for food and drinks and then leave without waiting in line.

Officials plan to expand the technology inside the stadium and potentially integrate other experiences to a checkout-free model.

