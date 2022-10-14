NACA hosting homeownership event in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are interested in a home and don’t think you can afford one, you might want to check out this event.

NACA’s hosting the Achieve the Dream event at the Atlanta Convention Center at America’s Mart.

This is a one-stop event where you will receive one-on-one counseling on how to be NACA (Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America) qualified for NACA’s Best in America Mortgage.

Doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 17.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.