Off-duty Atlanta police officer injured while working part-time job
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An off-duty Atlanta police officer was injured Friday morning while working a part-time job near Interstate 285 and Peachtree Industrial.
According to Atlanta Police Department, the officer was struck by some sort of cable. The officer was transported to a local hospital. No other information has been provided.
This story will be updated if more information is received.
