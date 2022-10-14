Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) celebrates an out during the sixth inning in...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) celebrates an out during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

LOCATION/TIME: Philadelphia; Friday, 4:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Braves +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves play in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have hit 205 total home runs to rank sixth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road. The Braves are 79-13 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the 22nd time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 12-9 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 26 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBI while hitting .274 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-33 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 96 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 14-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .215 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) celebrates an out during the sixth inning in...
Wright outduels Wheeler, Braves blank Phils 3-0 to even NLDS
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth...
Braves’ Matzek has Tommy John surgery, out 12-18 months
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) scores against Atlanta Braves catcher...
Braves game delayed because of rainy weather
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) scores against Atlanta Braves catcher...
Phillies bring 1-0 lead into NLDS Game 2 against Braves