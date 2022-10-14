Reimagined version of a cult classic comes to a new Cobb County venue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A reimagined version of a cult classic comes to a new venue in Cobb County.

The comedy, Little Shop of Horrors, is transformed for a new generation at Marietta’s New Theatre in The Square.

Emil Thomas, the Artistic Executive Director of the performance told Atlanta News First, “Instead of a traditional set that you would see on a stage, what you’ll be seeing is from wall to wall a projection of multiple scenes that will showcase the new way that we’ll do theater.”

Thomas is a third-generation, Afro-Latino. He says Hispanic Heritage Month is a perfect time to see the performance because the cast is majority-minority.

“When you see Little Shop of Horrors, you’ll see all of those cultures mixed up into one, so that we can celebrate who we are, what we are, and what we do,” Thomas says.

That was the motivation for Andrew B. Goodall, who plays the lead character of Seymour.

Goodall says, “that’s why I felt more obligated to audition for it because I knew that it could be any race, anything, anyone, I think it would be so much fun, and I think we’re doing a great job of pulling this off.

Michaiah Merriweather plays Audrey in the musical. She calls her character fabulous and enjoys being on stage.

“I think Audrey is very soft-spoken. I’m here. That’s it you’re going to feel my presence. I’m not going to say nothing to you,” Merriweather says.

As rehearsals for the musical continue in Marietta, Goodall wraps it up by telling Atlanta News First that the audience should come to the performance with an open mind and enjoy the show.

