Standoff underway at Marietta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police are currently in a standoff with a barricaded person inside an apartment complex.

The person is barricaded inside the Falls at Sope Creek Apartment Homes on the 1950 block of Roswell Road. Police say they were there to serve a warrant.

It is unknown what specifically triggered the standoff. SWAT is enroute to the standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

