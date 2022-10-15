Atlanta’s public housing history recognized, thanks to the work of an Emory associate professor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two of the first federally funded public housing options for families in Georgia are being historically recognized.

”The first two public housing projects that were federally funded, during FDR’s New Deal, were here in Atlanta,” said Dr. Christina Crawford. “Techwood Homes for white families and University Homes for Black families,” she added.

The history of these buildings was forgotten, and their significance in Atlanta’s story went unspoken for years until Dr. Crawford got involved.

”When I came to Atlanta, I had already done a fair amount of research on worker housing in other contexts. And just out of curiosity was wondering what Atlanta’s role in history was,” said Dr. Crawford, “I am an architectural and urban historian.”

During the pandemic, Crawford started working on getting historical markers for both Techwood Homes and University Homes.

”Housing is a human right and so it is worth looking at how housing was provided in the past, as a way to figure out how to address it in the present and future,” said Dr. Crawford, ”These were like multi-block sites.”

This week historical markers were placed at both locations. A recognition, of the beginning of public housing in Atlanta, in the country.

“You can hold the positive and the negative at the same time. The sort of pride and the shame. History is complex, there is no easy way to tell this story but these are the facts,” said Crawford.

