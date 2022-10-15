FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm Weekend; Much Colder This Week
Sunny skies and 80 degrees today in Atlanta
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Expect a beautiful weekend. Sunny skies and 80 degrees today and low 80′s on Sunday as well. Big changes come this week with a cold front moving through on Monday and dropping our temperatures into the 30′s on Wednesday and Thursday morning!! Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50′s!
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.