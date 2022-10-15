FIRST ALERT: Sunny, Warm Weekend; Much Colder This Week

Sunny skies and 80 degrees today in Atlanta
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Expect a beautiful weekend. Sunny skies and 80 degrees today and low 80′s on Sunday as well. Big changes come this week with a cold front moving through on Monday and dropping our temperatures into the 30′s on Wednesday and Thursday morning!! Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50′s!

