Man, 35, shot multiple times and killed in NW Atlanta neighborhood

Man found shot to death
Man found shot to death(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Friday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department tells Atlanta News First that officers were called to 125 Victor Circle at 11:13 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the address they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical care but later died.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Atlanta News First will update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022...
Nearly 2k guns sold to police at buyback events across metro Atlanta
This photo, provided by the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, on Aug. 28, 2022...
City of Atlanta holds gun buy back
Clark Atlanta University talks about homecoming
Clark Atlanta Forever Homecoming 2022
A statue of justice is seen at federal court where the trial of former Trump campaign chairman...
Federal government sues Georgia county over firing of 2 men