Man, 35, shot multiple times and killed in NW Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Friday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department tells Atlanta News First that officers were called to 125 Victor Circle at 11:13 a.m. after reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the address they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical care but later died.

Police have not identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Atlanta News First will update this story when we get more information.

