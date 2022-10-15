Murder suspect in custody after crash near Lenox Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect is in custody after crashing his car near Lenox Mall.

Ellijah Jennings, who is wanted for murder in Pennsylvania, fled from police during a traffic stop Friday afternoon. Police pit-maneuvered Jennings on the 3400 block of Lenox Road after a brief chase and caused him to crash. Police say they were assisting an “outside agency” in apprehending Jennings, although they did not offer more specifics.

Jennings is currently in custody.

