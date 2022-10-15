Nearly 2k guns sold to police at buyback events across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At events across metro Atlanta, gun owners turned in nearly 2,000 weapons since the start of the year.

Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief Darin Schierbaum met together at the Atlanta Civic Center Saturday morning to talk about the city’s ‘One Safe City’ initiative to stop gun violence by getting as many weapons off the streets as possible.

The gun buyback event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Atlanta Civic Center on Piedmont Avenue (395 Piedmont Road NE.).

“So far this year the Atlanta Police Department has recovered over 1,900 guns. Guns that were in the hands of felons, guns that were in the hands of individuals that should not have possessed them,” said Schierbaum.

People who participate can receive $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun.

Police say it must be a real firearm and cannot just be a component of the gun.

Participants must also remain in their cars at all times while going through the line at the event.

Police say officers will not be running background checks, gathering any personal information, or recording anyone’s vehicle tag during the event.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.